New boss Gavin Cowan casts doubt over further Shrewsbury Town signings in final days of transfer window

Cowan arrives with just days remaining of the mid-season window, which closes at 7pm on Monday. So far, Salop have welcomed six new arrivals, including four loan signings.

The new Town boss added that he is still assessing the new additions alongside the squad as a whole and has challenged the group to rise to the occasion.

"It would be incredibly tough," said Cowan. "With the finances of the football club, we need to really get our heads down and see what it is that we can do.

"I'm not sure if there's any going out. There's a couple that I think that might be on their way, and if so, we will probably be in a place to bring people in.

"But, there's no doubt in my mind that this group can achieve.