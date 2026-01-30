Luke Powell comment: A new era begins - Gavin Cowan appointment heralds new direction

There is no getting away from the fact that this is a bold appointment. Cowan is stepping into his first managerial role in the Football League, while Dave Edwards, his joint assistant, has not held a formal coaching position since retiring from playing.

On paper, it would not be viewed as the safe option. But as it goes, no risk, no reward.

What Shrewsbury have done is opt for connection. All three men arriving are deeply intertwined with the club and the local area. They understand the supporters, the frustrations, the pride and the identity.

It is also rare. How often do you see a club appoint two-thirds of a podcast team - one that regularly centred around Shrewsbury Town itself?

But it underlines a crucial point that they are fans of the club. They get it, and in a fight for survival, that connection could prove invaluable.

Unity was a recurring theme. The message from Cowan was clear, the club must pull together, on and off the pitch.

This feels like a pivotal moment in Town's recent history, with the threat of slipping out of the Football League very real if results don't improve.

But Cowan is not arriving empty-handed. His work at Brackley Town speaks volumes. He delivered their first-ever promotion to the National League and leaves them this season sitting 15th, despite operating as one of the only part-time sides at that level.

Now comes the transition to full-time football - something Cowan insists will not be an issue.

Within hours of speaking to the press, Cowan and his staff were deep into footage analysis, preparing for Barnet. It has been a whirlwind start, but nobody could question their commitment or appetite for the challenge.

Three men with genuine love for the club, the desire is obvious. But now comes the hard part. Here's hoping the Meadow is rocking for the first game of a new chapter.