“Give everything for the badge” - Gavin Cowan makes rallying call for togetherness ahead of first game

Cowan, who was appointed on Thursday, endured a long evening with his coaching staff - including former Town favourite Dave Edwards and ex-Salop youth player Jamie Haynes - as preparations began for Saturday’s fixture.

Salop currently sit 21st in League Two, two points above the relegation zone, and will be looking to complete the double over Barnet as they aim for back-to-back home wins at the Meadow.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t had any time to think about it,” Cowan admitted.

“It’s going to be a late night, an early morning tomorrow and another late night going into Saturday.