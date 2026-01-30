First test for Gavin Cowan: Shrewsbury Town host Barnet in League Two survival battle

Salop return to home comforts after a dramatic 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United on Tuesday, where they conceded a stoppage-time penalty, marking their sixth loss in seven league matches.

Michael Appleton subsequently departed, and Cowan was appointed head coach on Thursday.

Shrewsbury have been far more successful on home soil this season and will be targeting another vital victory as they continue their fight for League Two survival. The club sit 21st, two points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of Cowan's first match in charge.

Key facts

Shrewsbury have won their last three home league meetings with Barnet, although they haven't hosted the Bees since October 2011.

Barnet are winless in their last nine Football League matches against Shrewsbury (D4 L5), dating back to a 4-1 home victory in March 2008.

Shrewsbury have claimed four wins in their last eight home league games (D2 L2) - matching the total they recorded in their previous 26 home league fixtures (D5 L17).

Despite losing just three away games this season - the fewest in League Two - Barnet have won only one of their last seven matches on the road (D4 L2).

The Bees have collected 20 of their 41 points away from home and arrive in Shropshire in strong form, having lost just once in their last six league matches, and will be chasing a third consecutive win.

That contrasts sharply with Shrewsbury’s struggles on the road. Salop boast the league’s worst away record, making their return to the Meadow particularly timely.

Shrewsbury claimed a crucial home win over Harrogate Town last time out, with 16 of their 22 points this season coming in front of their own supporters.

Their last away victory came at Barnet in early September, and Salop will be aiming to complete a league double over the Bees. Barnet also lost on their last visit to the Meadow, a 3-0 FA Cup defeat in 2016.

