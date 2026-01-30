Drones deployed: Gavin Cowan's high-tech and busy start at Shrewsbury Town

Appointed head coach on Thursday, Cowan has had just a handful of days to ready his side for their League Two clash with Barnet at the Meadow tomorrow.

He admits preparation has been intense, with a late night following his first press conference and an early start this morning. And drone footage has already played a key role in the analysis process.

"We have got very little time to prepare for the game," the new Salop boss said. "We are just trying to put n the hours, not a lot of sleep.

"A lot of hard work, not prioritising sleep whatsoever and making sure we were ready for the players."

Explaining the methods being used, Cowan added: "It is quite visual, clips, a lot of the opposition and a lot of what we did in training yesterday. We are quite lucky to have drones to be able to get a good insight of what we are doing in training so the players can see a good visual.

New Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

"The analysists are really proactive and they have been great. Me sending messages at 1am and 2am this morning, they were probably waking up this morning wondering what is going on."

Cowan is also conscious of the emotional challenges facing his players after a turbulent week at the club.

He continued: "There will be a lot of emotion, we have just got to regulate them and make sure they are ready physically and from a mentality perspective, and emotionally because a lot has happened in the last 48 hours."

Former Town favourite Dave Edwards has been appointed joint assistant coach alongside ex-Salop youth player Jamie Haynes, and the new coaching team have wasted little time getting to work.

Cowan acknowledged that change can be unsettling for players, but said reassurance has been a key message since his arrival.

"I find footballers don't like change, I never liked change when I played. It is something new, they are all obviously concerned about what their position looks like.

"But there has been a lot of reassurance. There is a clean slate, hit the ground running, be the best version of yourself, and bring energy.

"All our fans really want is the players to work hard, show desire, do a job and a half and give everything for the badge."