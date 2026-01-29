New Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan on clean slates and Sam Stubbs return

Cowan has been tasked with pulling Salop away from danger in League Two, with Town currently sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

Upon his appointment, the 44-year-old insists every player has a fresh opportunity to earn a place in the side - including Sam Stubbs, who has been absent since early December.

He said: “Absolutely. I had it as a player, managers come in, and I want the best players.

“I can't get emotional about things that have gone on previously. I have to put the best players on the pitch. It is about the football club.

“The football club is bigger than anything and anyone else. What has gone on previously, maybe Michael had his absolute reasons for doing what he did. But it's a fresh chance for everyone.

New Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

“Not so much a second chance, but a fresh chance. And everybody can come in and really stake a claim to keep this club in the Football League.”

Stubbs had been frozen out of the Salop squad by former boss Michael Appleton in recent weeks.

The defender has not featured since missing defeats at Cheltenham and Grimsby due to what Appleton described as a “disciplinary” issue.

However, Cowan insists Stubbs remains firmly in his plans.

“He trained really well today,” the new Salop boss added. “I had a really enjoyable conversation with him.

“He needs to train really well on Friday and then we need to just assess the squad going into Saturday.

Sam Stubbs of Shrewsbury Town

“But there's no reason why he couldn't be involved as well as anyone else.

“If he wants to stake a claim for a first team spot, he needs to train hard, work hard, come in and be the best version of himself and hope that he fits into the team.”

Appleton had recently favoured a back four over the back three used earlier in the season.

During his time at Brackley Town - whom he left 15th in the National League - Cowan also employed both systems, though he was reluctant to give too much away about his tactical plans at Shrewsbury.

Asked what supporters can expect from a Gavin Cowan side, he added: “We're assessing the squad at the moment. We want to be very hard to beat.

“We play for big moments, big moments in a game that don't come around very often, especially teams in League Two.

“It's very rare that you get an opportunity and ultimately, you need to rely on the player's ability for the big moments.

Gavin Cowan spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday

“It's up to me to get them to the crucial big moments in the final part of an attack or to be in a position to block and defend.

“Their job is to dominate the big moments. So that's what we can expect.”

Cowan, who previously played for both Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United, began his managerial career at the New Bucks Head before enjoying a successful spell at Brackley, where he oversaw a historic promotion.

He is hopeful he will be forgiven for his time at Shrewsbury’s local rivals.

“I hope so,” he laughed. “They’ll understand that.

”I was a player there. I really enjoyed my time there. It was really great to be given the opportunity in my first job as management.

“I'm living in Shropshire, more towards Telford actually, so that probably won't go well for me.

“One of my brilliant times there was playing against Shrewsbury and getting a standing ovation by the Shrewsbury crowd. I think they've forgiven me already.”

He added: “We understand where we're at and the position that we're in.

“We're going to need to go to war for the next 19 games, which is why I'm here.”