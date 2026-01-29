New head coach Gavin Cowan "determined to deliver success" at Shrewsbury Town

Cowan was appointed following the agreement of a compensation package with Brackley Town, where the 44-year-old departs after a successful spell in charge.

The move marks Cowan's first head coach role in the Football League. He will be joined by club favourite and Shropshire Star columnist Dave Edwards, who has been appointed joint assistant head coach, alongside Jamie Haynes, Cowan's long-term number two and a former Shrewsbury Town youth-team player.

Cowan arrives with Salop currently 21st in League Two, sitting two points clear of the relegation zone, and he has made clear his determination to turn the club's fortunes around.

Cowan said: "It’s an honour and a privilege to be Shrewsbury Town’s head coach.

"The last few days have been a whirlwind, but I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead and the opportunity to represent this special football club once again.

Gavin Cowan has been appointed head coach of Shrewsbury Town

"Whenever I've been successful in the past, it's been by uniting the fans, the hierarchy and the players.

"That is what I'm determined to do here. We all need to be together. But I promise, we will build a football club to really make you proud.

"Working alongside Dave Edwards and Jamie Haynes gives me huge confidence - Jamie has been with me for 17 years and is outstanding in everything he does, while Dave’s knowledge, passion and love for the club speak for themselves.

"The three of us have an immense desire to see this football club do well, both on the pitch and in the community. We are determined to deliver success."

Cowan is well known in Shropshire. He began his managerial career with AFC Telford United, taking charge in 2018 after spending the previous season on the coaching staff of former Bucks boss Rob Edwards, now manager of Wolves.

Gavin Cowan (centre) is joined by club favourite Dave Edwards (left) and Jamie Haynes who have been appointed joint assistant head coaches

In 2023, Cowan took over at Brackley Town following their defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in a play-off final. He made an immediate impact, guiding The Saints into the National League North play-offs in his first season in charge.

That success was followed by a historic campaign as Cowan led Brackley to the National League North title, securing the club's first-ever promotion to the National League. Cowan was named National League North manager of the season.

He also oversaw a memorable FA Cup run, guiding Brackley to the second round of the competition and famously knocking out Notts County along the way.

This season, Cowan has led Brackley to 15th place in the National League.