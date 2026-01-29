Gavin Cowan appointed Shrewsbury Town boss with former Salop favourite as assistant

Salop announced Cowan's appointment on Thursday morning, following the agreement of a compensation package with Brackley Town, where the 44-year-old departs.

The move marks Cowan's first head coach role in the Football League. He will be joined by club favourite and Shropshire Star columnist Dave Edwards who has been appointed joint assistant head coach, alongside Jamie Haynes, Cowan's long-term number two and a former Shrewsbury Town youth-team player.

A former Salop defender, Cowan is well known in Shropshire. He began his managerial career with AFC Telford United, taking charge in 2018 after spending the previous season on the coaching staff of former Bucks boss Rob Edwards, now manager of Wolves.

Cowan enjoyed an impressive first season in charge at the New Bucks Head, guiding the Bucks to the FA Trophy semi-finals and narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

His time at Telford was later disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and after a difficult start to the 2021/22 campaign, Cowan left the club in October 2021.

In 2023, Cowan took over at Brackley Town following their defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in a play-off final. He made an immediate impact, guiding The Saints into the National League North play-offs in his first season in charge.

That success was followed by a historic campaign as Cowan led Brackley to the National League North title, securing the club's first-ever promotion to the National League. Cowan was named National League North manager of the season.

He also oversaw a memorable FA Cup run, guiding Brackley to the second round of the competition and famously knocking out Notts County along the way.

Gavin Cowan (centre) is joined by club favourite Dave Edwards (left) and Jamie Haynes who have been appointed joint assistant head coaches

This season, Cowan has led Brackley to 15th place in the National League. His appointment at Salop follows the departure of Michael Appleton after Shrewsbury suffered a sixth defeat in seven matches at Cambridge United.

That result leaves Salop just two points above the League Two relegation zone, having lost 15 of their 27 league games.

Defeat at the Abbey Stadium was Shrewsbury’s fourth consecutive away loss, extending a run that has seen them manage just one win since mid-November, against Newport County.

Salop have not won on the road since September 6 at Barnet and currently hold the worst away record in League Two.