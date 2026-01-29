Former AFC Telford United manager Gavin Cowan emerges as front-runner for Shrewsbury Town job

Cowan is understood to be Salop's number one target to take over at the Meadow following the departure of Michael Appleton yesterday (January 28).

The 44-year-old is currently in charge of Brackley Town, whom he has led into the National League, where they currently sit 15th in the table.

Salop parted company with Appleton after a sixth defeat in seven matches at Cambridge United. That result leaves them just two points above the League Two relegation zone, having suffered 15 defeats from 27 league games this season.