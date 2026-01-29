Everything to know about Shrewsbury Town's new head coach Gavin Cowan

Shrewsbury Town have appointed Gavin Cowan as their new head coach, turning to a well-known figure in Shropshire football as they look to climb clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Salop confirmed Cowan's arrival on Thursday morning after agreeing a compensation package with Brackley Town, bringing an end to a successful spell that saw him guide The Saints to the National League.

A first step into the Football League

The appointment marks Cowan's first head coach role in the Football League. Former Shrewsbury Town captain and club favourite Dave Edwards has been appointed joint assistant head coach alongside Jamie Haynes - Cowan's long-term number two and a former Salop youth-team player.

Gavin Cowan (centre) is joined by club favourite Dave Edwards (left) and Jamie Haynes who have been appointed joint assistant head coaches

Edwards has remained closely connected to the club since his retirement, working across several broadcasters, writing a weekly column for the Shropshire Star, and co-hosting the In The Stiffs podcast alongside Cowan and another former Salop favourite, Sam Aiston.

Playing career