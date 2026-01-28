“We’ll see what happens” - Lincoln City boss on Lewis Montsma Shrewsbury Town speculation

Shrewsbury are reportedly keen on the Dutch defender, who previously worked under Michael Appleton during his spell in charge of the Imps. Montsma has made four appearances for Lincoln so far this season.

Speaking after Lincoln’s 3-0 League One victory over Bradford City on Tuesday night, Skubala was asked about the speculation surrounding the 27-year-old.

He said: “We are not sure what we are doing with Lewis yet. We know Lewis needs football and we need to do the right thing by him.

Lincoln City's Lewis Montsma battles with Derby County's David McGoldrick (left). Picture: PA

“If Lewis is here or not here, he is part of us. He is training very well, wants to be part of the group still, but in the same sense, if opportunities come for him, then we have to really think about it.

“We are in a good place with our window, the recruitment staff, everyone has been working really hard. We are calm and we are really calm with Lewis as well.

“We will see what happens over the next few days how all of this pans out. We have got to make sure we make the right decisions.”