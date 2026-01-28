Shrewsbury Town player ratings vs Cambridge United: One 7 and several 6s after late defeat

Matt Cox

Made several outstanding saves on his Shrewsbury debut, denying Cambridge repeatedly and meriting a clean sheet. Unfortunate to be beaten late from the penalty spot after such assurance.

Resilient, 7

Luca Hoole

Conceded a last-gasp penalty for handball while trying to block a cross which teammates and boss Michael Appleton disputed. Prior to that, defended diligently under intense pressure.

Gutted, 5

Tom Anderson

Commanded the defensive line well, making numerous clearances and throwing himself into challenges. A dominant presence and a strong return to the Shrewsbury side. Defensively, Salop were much improved compared to MK Dons.

Authoritative, 6

Will Boyle

Defended resolutely alongside Anderson, winning headers and repelling pressure. Played a key role in keeping Town level at the break and deserved more for a committed display.

Dependable, 6

Josh Ruffels

Looked far more effective at left-back, frustrating Cambridge’s wide threat and working tirelessly with Sam Clucas. Came closest to scoring for Town with a second-half effort, in a game where chances lacked.

Industrious, 6

Tom Sang

Looked to provide creativity and energy on his first start since injury, driving forward down the right while also tracking back. Was unable to have the impact that he did from the bench at MK Dons.

Positive intent, 6

Taylor Perry

Covered large distances in midfield, snapping into challenges and offering forward runs after the break. Showed intent and energy but couldn’t quite find the final touch.

Energetic, 6

Temple Ojinnaka

Impressed on his first start with an early crunching tackle and relentless midfield work. Battled bravely, making several important interventions before being withdrawn after a tireless shift.

Tenacious, 6

Sam Clucas

Deployed higher up the pitch and combined well with Ruffels to limit danger. Pressed aggressively, unsettled the defence, and nearly punished a costly mistake with sharp anticipation.

Pressed, 6

Iwan Morgan

It was his first central outing for Salop, and he pressed defenders and covered ground. Worked hard throughout but failed to seriously test the Cambridge goalkeeper - his only effort was comfortably saved.

Workhorse, 6

Trey Ogunsuyi

Struggled to influence proceedings during a quiet first half for Town. Looked to hold up the ball and link play, but was unable to trouble the Cambridge defence before being substituted early In the second period.

Subbed, 5

Subs: Lloyd (for Ogunsuyi, 54) 6, Marquis (for Morgan, 73) N/A, Kabia (for Ojinnaka), N/A.

Not used: Brook, Lee, Freeman, Scully.