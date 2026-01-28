Shrewsbury Town debrief: Progress without reward as away woes continue

Salop suffered late heartbreak at promotion-chasing Cambridge United, conceding a stoppage-time penalty to lose their fourth consecutive away game in League Two.

Shrewsbury remain with just one league away win this season and missed the chance to extend their advantage over the relegation zone. They sit just two points clear.

They also failed to complete what would have been only their second-ever Football League double over Cambridge, following the 1974/75 campaign.

Here are the key talking points:

Defensive resolve marks improvement

Four days on from an afternoon to forget at MK Dons, Shrewsbury improved in abundance defensively. Organisation and resilience replaced the ‘softness’ and sluggish start that had frustrated Michael Appleton.

Against a Cambridge United side now unbeaten in 13 league matches, Salop were compact, aggressive in their duels and largely composed.

For long spells, Town restricted the hosts, defending their box with real commitment. It was a performance that, on balance, probably warranted a point, making the late penalty all the more gutting.

Tom Anderson’s return

Central to that improvement was the return of Tom Anderson to the starting XI. The centre-back brought aerial dominance and calm authority to Town’s back line, throwing himself into challenges as Cambridge pushed for a breakthrough.

His presence helped steady a defence that had been badly exposed days earlier. He did the dirty work, won key headers and made timely clearances.

On a night defined by defensive resilience, his contribution stood out.

Cox shines on debut

Despite the heartbreaking ending, Matt Cox was one of Shrewsbury’s standout performers on his debut.

On loan from Brentford, the goalkeeper produced a superb first outing, making a string of crucial saves to frustrate Cambridge and keep Town firmly in the contest.

From early one-on-one stops to sharp reactions at close range, Cox repeatedly denied the hosts and showed composure beyond his years.

His save from Sullay Kaikai early on set the tone, while later interventions against Louis Appere and Ben Knight underlined his shot-stopping quality.

Appleton has spoken about welcoming competition for places - and he now certainly has it between the posts. Cox has made a strong claim for the gloves ahead of the weekend’s game against Barnet.

Ojinnaka impact

Temple Ojinnaka’s first start in midfield was another positive takeaway. The Wolves loanee worked tirelessly, made several important tackles and displayed the athleticism and quality that Appleton highlighted when bringing him to the club.

His energy helped Town stay competitive in central areas and provided valuable protection for the defence.

Tom Sang returned to the XI after his goal at MK Dons but was unable to have the same influence this time, while Sam Clucas’ presence on the left side of midfield proved more effective.

Josh Ruffels’ deployment at left-back also added balance, allowing Town to defend more securely down that flank and limit Cambridge’s threat from wide areas.

Few chances

Against a Cambridge side boasting the league’s best defensive record, it was always going to be tough, but Salop offered minimal threat, registering few efforts and rarely troubling the home goalkeeper.

Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi battled gamely up front, but clear chances were scarce and sustained pressure was hard to generate.

Cambridge’s defensive organisation was evident, making it a relatively comfortable evening for their back line despite the narrow scoreline.

It leaves Town fans with a familiar feeling. The wait for a second away league win of the season goes on and, although results elsewhere offered some relief, Shrewsbury remain just two points clear of the relegation zone.