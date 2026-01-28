“My belief will never dwindle” - Michael Appleton's final interview at Shrewsbury Town

Salop suffered a dramatic late defeat at high-flying Cambridge United on Tuesday – their sixth loss in seven league matches – to remain without a win on the road since early September.

Appleton and Salop parted ways by ‘mutual consent’ less than 24 hours later.

Speaking straight after the Cambridge loss, Appleton said: “I'll always have that belief and that will never dwindle away from me because in 95 minutes, all it takes is one result to go and all of a sudden things can change very quickly.

“The most important thing is that the players keep believing that and the fans who come and back us every single week.

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton. Picture: SalopPhoto

“As long as the fans and the players believe that, then we've got to have a chance. Because, from a structure point of view, we look fine and we look okay.

“There's new bodies in the building. They've got to go and produce once they cross that white line.

“I've said it a million times and I'll keep saying it. Managers don't win games of football, players win games of football. Players lose games of football as well.”

Asked whether the job has been more difficult than anticipated, he added: “It’s been tougher than it should have been. Certainly from a recruitment point of view, it could have been better.

"We could have given ourselves a much better chance than what we have done. But we've had an opportunity to try and do something about that this month and we'll try and continue to do that before the window shuts. I do believe that the players that have come in certainly improved the squad.”

Salop have lost 15 of their 27 League Two matches. When asked about conversations with the club’s hierarchy, Appleton said: “Nothing other than the obvious - just making sure we’re collecting enough points to stay in the league.

“I know what you are getting at, but I only envisage those types of conversations when the decision’s been made.

“I'd do the same if I was in their position, I'd only have that conversation if the decision's been made.

“We've got a group that are still motivated, still working hard for the football club.

“As long as that continues, at least there's a little bit of hope there that the results will, I think, hopefully start matching some of the performances.”