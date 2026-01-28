"I had to take it" - Trey Ogunsuyi on start to life at Shrewsbury Town
Trey Ogunsuyi has opened up on his start to life at Shrewsbury Town, describing the move as an opportunity he simply could not refuse.
The 19-year-old joined Salop on loan from Sunderland, making his debut in time to feature in Shrewsbury’s FA Cup third-round defeat against Wolves at Molineux.
Following a brief loan spell at Falkirk, where he made just nine appearances, Michael Appleton said he is keen to give the youngster a chance in League Two.
Reflecting on his early days at Shrewsbury, Ogunsuyi said: "I am loving it, a new environment, a new place, new people, it’s great. They made me feel welcome and I am enjoying it.
"When the gaffer showed interest again I thought I had to take the opportunity. I had interest in the summer, but he was confident and believes I can help the team."
After coming off the bench against Wolves, Ogunsuyi helped Salop to a crucial win over Harrogate Town.
"It was very fast, I was like okay, I have to make an instant impact," he added. "It was really good, I enjoyed it, and we won so it was really nice."
Ogunsuyi enjoyed a prolific campaign at academy level last season, scoring 15 goals in 20 appearances across Sunderland's under-18 and under-21 sides.
Born in Bradford, the 19-year-old is also eligible to represent Belgium and Nigeria through ancestry. He has featured for Belgium at youth level, making two appearances for the under-19s and four for the under-18s, scoring once.
He said: "When I played it was really good, you can see the intensity, different players from different countries, it’s a good experience for me.
"There are stars like Lukaku and Hazard that I look up to. I was able to see Lukaku and I was a bit starstruck."
During his loan at Falkirk, Ogunsuyi earned a start at Celtic Park in a 4-0 defeat.
"That was an experience that helped me," Ogunsuyi continued. "I got my start against Celtic which was the best part of being there.
"I did enjoy it, and I have taken everything there and I am using it to help in my career."