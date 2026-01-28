"I had to take it" - Trey Ogunsuyi on start to life at Shrewsbury Town

The 19-year-old joined Salop on loan from Sunderland, making his debut in time to feature in Shrewsbury’s FA Cup third-round defeat against Wolves at Molineux.

Following a brief loan spell at Falkirk, where he made just nine appearances, Michael Appleton said he is keen to give the youngster a chance in League Two.

Reflecting on his early days at Shrewsbury, Ogunsuyi said: "I am loving it, a new environment, a new place, new people, it’s great. They made me feel welcome and I am enjoying it.

"When the gaffer showed interest again I thought I had to take the opportunity. I had interest in the summer, but he was confident and believes I can help the team."

Trey Ogunsuyi during the game between MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town. Picture: SalopPhoto

After coming off the bench against Wolves, Ogunsuyi helped Salop to a crucial win over Harrogate Town.

"It was very fast, I was like okay, I have to make an instant impact," he added. "It was really good, I enjoyed it, and we won so it was really nice."

Ogunsuyi enjoyed a prolific campaign at academy level last season, scoring 15 goals in 20 appearances across Sunderland's under-18 and under-21 sides.

Born in Bradford, the 19-year-old is also eligible to represent Belgium and Nigeria through ancestry. He has featured for Belgium at youth level, making two appearances for the under-19s and four for the under-18s, scoring once.

He said: "When I played it was really good, you can see the intensity, different players from different countries, it’s a good experience for me.

"There are stars like Lukaku and Hazard that I look up to. I was able to see Lukaku and I was a bit starstruck."

During his loan at Falkirk, Ogunsuyi earned a start at Celtic Park in a 4-0 defeat.

"That was an experience that helped me," Ogunsuyi continued. "I got my start against Celtic which was the best part of being there.

"I did enjoy it, and I have taken everything there and I am using it to help in my career."