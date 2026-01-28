From non-league to Shrewsbury Town: Michael Appleton tips Isaac Lee to shine at Salop

Lee became Salop's fifth signing of the January transfer window after joining from Welsh Premier side Flint Town United for an undisclosed fee.

Town fought off strong competition from several other EFL clubs to secure the defender's signature, with the 22-year-old putting pen to paper on a long-term deal.

Lee was an unused substitute during Shrewsbury's heavy defeat at MK Dons last Saturday, but was greeted by cheers from the travelling Salop supporters during the warm-up - including some waving a large South Korean flag.

Salop boss Appleton said: "We're very pleased. He's a young lad who, from an attributes point of view, you just look at him physically, he's a big, tall boy, but he's an athletic lad as well and he can run. Probably just as important, he can really deal with the ball.

"He's very aggressive with the ball, so when he gets it, whether he's playing as a centre-half in a back two or a three or as a full-back, he'll step in and be brave and pick a pass.

"They're qualities that certainly I've been used to from someone in those positions and someone that I think will catch the eye. The one thing he's not done is not played Football League football, he's not been exposed to that, so there's going to be frustrations at times.

"There's going to be times where we have to forgive certain things with him, but I just think in terms of where he is, what he is and what he can bring to the table, I think it's going to be, hopefully, a good investment."

In a social media post following Lee's move, his agent Billy Bingham of Legacy Sports & Talent revealed the defender was "inches away" from an EFL switch last summer before the deal collapsed.

Bingham praised Lee's determination and character in overcoming that disappointment to eventually secure his move to Shrewsbury.

Lee made 19 appearances for Flint this season, starting 18 of those matches and helping the club to 11th in the table prior to his departure.

Appleton believes Lee's hunger to succeed will only benefit Town.

He added: "It's a great opportunity for him, I think it's just a good opportunity for everybody. Isaac is delighted and excited.

"We're glad he's here. He's one of those players who you can tell is grateful for the opportunity. Sometimes you get more out of those players who are just desperate for a chance anyway, and that's what we're looking forward to seeing from him."

The defender holds dual English and South Korean citizenship. He moved to England at the age of 11 for educational reasons before being scouted by Stoke City and joining the club's academy.

Living in Manchester, Lee's mother regularly travelled with him between the north-west and the Midlands for training and matches.

Lee said: "She is the strongest woman I know, without here I wouldn't be here, so a big thanks to her."

Standing at 6ft 5in, Lee gained experience across several non-league clubs after progressing through Stoke’s youth ranks.

He went on to play for AFC Fylde and Ramsbottom United before joining Radcliffe Borough, with loan spells at Prestwich Heys, Widnes and Stafford Rangers.