Unstoppable U's? Cambridge United carry red-hot form into Shrewsbury Town clash

A 4-2 victory over Tranmere Rovers last time out extended their unbeaten run in League Two to 12 matches - their longest spell without defeat in the Football League since a run between March and August 1975.

That win lifted the U's into fourth place, level on points with MK Dons, who comfortably swept aside Shrewsbury Town last Saturday.

Cambridge boss Neil Harris said: "It gives us a huge platform. The platform is what we have built over the course of the season and the recovery from the first six or seven games.

"But, there are no pats on the back. Shrewsbury are a team scrapping and fighting for their lives. They have changed shape various times, so we won't know what to expect.

Ismeal Kabia of Shrewsbury Town and Zak Bradshaw of Cambridge United

"It will be down to us to make sure we are the best version of ourselves. But, the lads are in great spirit, and in great form individually and collectively.

"We have to make sure that we come with a, in my demand, a better mindset than we had today, but also bring that attacking intent."

Despite being the lowest scorers among the top seven - and even the top half - the U's boast the division's meanest defence. They have conceded just 22 goals so far this season, with only nine of those coming at home, where they are unbeaten in nine league matches.

Victory over Shrewsbury would secure a fifth consecutive win and further strengthen their promotion push.

Goals have been spread throughout the squad, with Sullay Kaikai, James Brophy, Kylian Kouassi, Kelland Watts, Louis Appere, Ben Knight and Shayne Lavery, among others, all chipping in.

Meanwhile, George Hoddle is enjoying a strong run of form alongside his teammates. The midfielder is the second cousin of former England manager Glenn Hoddle.