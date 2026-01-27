Shrewsbury Town squad news: Four changes as new recruit handed debut for Cambridge United clash

Matthew Cox is handed his debut in goal, replacing Will Brook after Salop shipped five goals at MK Dons last Saturday.

Anthony Scully returns to the matchday squad following a hamstring injury and is named among the substitutes.

Temple Ojinnaka makes his first start for the club, while Tom Sang returns to the starting XI after scoring on his comeback from injury at Stadium MK.

Tommy McDermott again misses out, as he did against MK Dons, with teams permitted to name a maximum of five loan players in a matchday squad.

Shrewsbury Town starting XI vs Cambridge United: Cox; Hoole, Anderson, Boyle, Ruffels; Sang, Perry, Ojinaka, Clucas; Ogunsuyi, Morgan

Subs: Brook, Lee, Freeman, Kabia, Scully, Lloyd, Marquis.

Town are without a win on the road since victory at Barnet in early September, Salop hold the worst away record in League Two, conceding more goals than any other side (31).