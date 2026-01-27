Report: Shrewsbury Town suffer dramatic late heartbreak at high-flying Cambridge United

A resolute Salop looked set to secure a much-needed point on the road, but referee Abigail Byrne pointed to the spot, judging Luca Hoole to have handled the ball while blocking a cross. Ben Knight kept his nerve to convert and break Town hearts late on.

Salop now have just one win since their mid-November victory over Newport County and remain only two points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

The late penalty was a sickener for Town and new goalkeeper Matt Cox, who starred on his debut with a series of fine saves, as Cambridge extended their unbeaten league run to 13 matches.

Ben Knight scores Cambridge United's winning penalty against Shrewsbury Town (Picture: Ben Phillips)

Michael Appleton made four changes, with Anthony Scully returning to the matchday squad following a hamstring injury. Temple Ojinnaka impressed on his first start, while Tom Sang returned to the starting XI.

Cox was twice called into action in the opening stages, first denying Sullay Kaikai one-on-one with a superb save before holding Pelli Ruddock Mpanzu’s effort soon after.

But, Shrewsbury frustrated Cambridge, who had enjoyed their longest unbeaten run in the Football League since a sequence stretching from March to August 1975.

Cox remained alert to deny Louis Appere as the hosts began to rally, and while Cambridge have not been renowned for their scoring prowess, it was evident why the U’s boasted the league’s tightest defence.

The first-half was a stark contrast to Town’s outing four days earlier at Stadium MK, with Salop defending resiliently. However, Ben Knight almost undid that work with a dazzling run through the defence in added time, but Cox was again on hand to hold his effort.

Ben Knight with a dazzling run. Shrewsbury Town put their bodies in the way during their clash with Cambridge United (Picture: Ben Phillips)

Although Town failed to register a shot on target before the break, Michael Appleton would have been pleased with his side’s organisation and discipline.

The hosts made two changes at the interval and started the second period brightly, with Mpanzu seeing an effort deflected wide.

Shrewsbury continued to absorb pressure as Cox brilliantly denied Appere at close-range.

Salop’s first effort at goal came courtesy of Josh Ruffels. A cleared corner fell kindly into his path, but the left-back fired narrowly wide approaching the hour mark.

Sam Clucas goes up for a header with Cambridge United's Mamadou Jobe (Picture: Ben Phillips)

Cox was forced into a diving save to deny Knight in the 78th minute as Cambridge pushed for a winner.

And it came in cruel fashion for Shrewsbury, with a penalty awarded against Hoole for handball as he attempted to block a cross. Knight wheeled away in celebration, to the agony of the visitors.

Salop remain with just one away win this season - coming at Barnet in early September - and were left to reflect on another narrow defeat on the road.

Debutant Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Matt Cox rushes out to thwart former Salop loanee Sullay Kaikai (Picture: Ben Phillips)

Shrewsbury also missed the chance to complete only their second-ever Football League double over Cambridge, following the 1974/75 campaign.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town XI: Cox; Hoole, Anderson, Boyle, Ruffels; Sang, Perry, Ojinaka (Kabia, 73), Clucas; Ogunsuyi (Lloyd, 55), Morgan (Marquis, 73).

Unused Subs: Brook, Lee, Freeman, Scully.

Referee: Abigail Byrne

Attendance: 5,347 (168 away)