Michael Appleton demands response as Shrewsbury Town face stern Cambridge United test

After a heavy defeat at MK Dons, Salop's advantage over the League Two relegation zone was cut to just two points.

The question now appears to be how many changes Appleton will make for the trip to Cambridge United, rather than if he will make any. The Salop boss has indicated there will be several alterations as he searches for an immediate response.

Town's struggles away from home have continued into the new year, with the trend showing no sign of ending. Without a win on the road since victory at Barnet in early September, Salop hold the worst away record in League Two, conceding more goals than any other side (31).

They face another stern test at Cambridge United, who sit fourth in the table and are unbeaten in 12 league matches since late October. Their current run is their longest in the Football League since a stretch between March and August 1975.

Iwan Morgan during Shrewsbury Town's defeat to MK Dons

Cambridge are also unbeaten in their last nine home league matches, drawing just twice in that period, and are chasing a fifth consecutive victory over Salop after scoring four goals against Tranmere Rovers last Saturday.

Appleton was left frustrated by "soft" defending and a sluggish start at Stadium MK, where his side conceded twice inside the opening 11 minutes. He has challenged his players to respond as they continue their fight for survival.

He said: "We have to be better without the ball. We have to be more aggressive and less passive.

"We are up against it, but these are the type of chances you have to enjoy and rise to. If you are going to respond, you might as well at a place like that."

Will Boyle celebrates after scoring against Cambridge United in October

Despite the heavy loss at MK Dons, Salop can take confidence from their previous meeting with Cambridge, having beaten them in the reverse fixture in October thanks to first-half goals from George Lloyd and Will Boyle.

Tom Sang made an impressive return from injury at Stadium MK, scoring a sweet curling strike to give the travelling supporters something to cheer, and staking a strong claim to start at Cambridge.

Meanwhile, Tom Anderson has missed the past two matches and will be eager to return to action, while new centre-back Isaac Lee could be in line for his debut.

Asked whether there would be changes following the recent influx of signings, Appleton added: "I think so, that was potentially going to be the plan anyway. We have got players where three games in a week is probably not a great idea.

Tom Sang scored on his return from injury

"This gives me the opportunity to do it because there won’t be too many players in the dressing room, expecting to play."

Anthony Scully could make his return from injury, while George Lloyd will also be pushing for a place back in the starting XI.

And while Appleton was disappointed with his side’s defensive display at Stadium MK, he insists he has fewer concerns at the attacking end of the pitch.

"I am confident of that and have no issues," he said. "There were one or two players who were soft and they know it. It really cost us.

"Organisation wise and the way we set up was fine. You look at the goals they scored and way they scored them, we would expect more from certain individuals in the group."

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI (3-5-2): Brook, Hoole, Boyle, Anderson; Kabia, Ojinnaka, Sang, Perry, Clucas; Marquis, Morgan

Subs: Cox, Lee, Freeman, Ruffels, McDermott, Ogunsuyi, Lloyd.

Predicted Cambridge United XI (3-4-2-1): Eastwood; Gibbons, Jobe, Watts; Bennett, Mpanzu, Hoddle, Brophy; Knight, Kaikai; Appere

Match prediction: Home win