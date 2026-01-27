Michael Appleton backs Tommy McDermott to bounce back after matchday squad rules bite

McDermott was absent from the Salop side that suffered a heavy defeat at MK Dons last Saturday, with teams permitted to name a maximum of five loan players in a matchday squad.

Following the arrival of Temple Ojinnaka - who made his debut from the bench at Stadium MK - Appleton now has seven loan players at his disposal, including the injured Bradley Ihionvien, meaning at least one must currently miss out.

"It’s not nice when you have to do those things, but it is part and parcel of the job," Appleton said.

"In an ideal world you only have five loans so you don’t have to put yourself in that position. But, we are not in an ideal world.

Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town

"I don’t worry too much about it. He is a good kid, he has had a mixed loan, it has been up and down for him and I get that.

"But he has a great attitude and he will come strong again, and he will be chomping at the bit to try and be involved at Cambridge."

McDermott, on loan from Burnley, has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Salop, who sit 21st in the table and two points clear of the relegation zone, move from facing the league's top scorers to its meanest defence. Fourth-placed Cambridge United have conceded just 22 goals this season.

However, Appleton believes the fact Shrewsbury won the reverse fixture - while also keeping a clean sheet - should give his side confidence.

He added: "It should do. If I am a player in that dressing room, then definitely.

"There are still a few players who played in that game and were part of the side that won on the day. That is something we can look at.

"They have got a few additions, so they might make them a little bit better. We have got to have the confidence that we have already beat them once, so why not again."