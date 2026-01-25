Shrewsbury Town player ratings vs MK Dons: Eight 5s as Salop thrashed

Will Brook

Endured a punishing afternoon, repeatedly picking the ball out of his net. Faced relentless pressure from ruthless MK Dons attacks, and was unable to prevent their comfortable victory.

Helpless, 5

Nick Freeman

Combined well with Kabia down the right and showed attacking intent, but struggled defensively against MK Dons’ tricky wide players, finding it hard to stem the flow of pressure.

Committed, 5

Will Boyle

Tried to restrict The Dons under sustained pressure. But it was a disastrous display for Salop as he was beaten for Paterson's first-half hattrick. Nearly grabbed a goal with a header, but could not prevent MK Dons’ constant attacking waves.

Beaten, 6

Luca Hoole

A difficult task against high-quality forwards. Was beaten by Paterson for his first goal before conceding an early penalty that put MK Dons out of sight and set the tone. Was unable to keep the door shut like against Harrogate a week before.

Booked, 5