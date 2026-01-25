Michael Appleton provides Anthony Scully fitness update ahead of Cambridge United trip

Michael Appleton provided an update on the winger’s fitness following Shrewsbury’s 5-1 League Two defeat at MK Dons.

Scully has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury on New Year’s Day against Bristol Rovers.

While Appleton admitted Tuesday’s trip to Cambridge may come too soon, he is confident the winger will be available for next weekend’s clash with Barnet at the Meadow.

The Salop boss said: “He trained on Friday and came through it okay without any reaction.

Anthony Scully was forced off against Bristol Rovers

“He has had a couple of weeks off the grass, so whether it comes too soon or not, we will weigh that up.

“If Tuesday is too soon for him, he will definitely be available for the weekend.”

Scully has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Meanwhile, Tom Sang made his return from injury at Stadium MK and, despite the disappointing result, marked his comeback with a goal.