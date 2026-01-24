Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons squad news: New signings feature in Salop squad

Salop are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, the same system used in last weekend’s crucial victory over Harrogate Town.

That win lifted Shrewsbury to 20th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone, and Appleton’s side will be looking to build on that momentum.

However, Salop have not won away from home since September 6, when they claimed victory at Barnet.

Iwan Morgan starts for Shrewsbury after impressing on his home debut, alongside fellow January arrivals Nick Freeman and Trey Ogunsuyi.

Tom Sang returns from injury and is named on the bench, with new signings Isaac Lee and Temple Ojinnaka also among the substitutes.

Tommy McDermott misses out on the clash and does not feature in the matchday squad.

Shrewsbury Town XI vs MK Dons: Brook; Freeman, Hoole, Boyle, Clucas; Kabia, Ruffels, Perry, Morgan; Marquis, Ogunsuyi

Subs: Cox, Anderson, Lee, Ojinnaka, England, Sang, Lloyd