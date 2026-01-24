Report: Shrewsbury Town suffer heaviest League Two defeat of season at MK Dons

Tom Sang netted a late consolation goal for Salop on his return from injury, but it was a miserable afternoon overall as Callum Paterson struck a hattrick to help MK Dons ruthlessly dismantle Michael Appleton’s side.

Salop were unable to reproduce the result of their last visit to Stadium MK exactly three years ago, when they secured a late win, and instead suffered a third consecutive away league defeat.

The hosts showed why they are the league’s top scorers, repeatedly carving open the Town defence.

Iwan Morgan competes with Aaron Nemane during the game between MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town

In a disastrous opening, Salop found themselves two goals behind with just 11 minutes on the clock and facing a mountain to climb.

MK Dons took just 180 seconds to seriously threaten the Salop goal, with Aaron Collins somehow heading over from close range. The warning signs were there, and Town were caught on the counter-attack in the eighth minute, with Paterson finishing superbly after a sweeping move.

The forward doubled his tally less than three minutes later. Luca Hoole was deemed to have shoved a man in the box, and Paterson calmly converted the resulting penalty.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town shoots at goal during the game between MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town

The Dons put the game out of sight in the 34th minute with a well-worked move that once again sliced through the Salop defence, finished with a sumptuous strike from Paterson to complete his hat-trick and take his tally to 11 goals for the season.

Shrewsbury’s only chances of the half came through a Will Boyle header and a Sam Clucas effort, the latter forcing Craig MacGillivray into his only save of the half with a powerful, low-driven shot from around 20 yards.

The second period saw Town make a brighter start, enjoying longer spells of possession.

Callum Patterson scored a hattrick for MK Dons

Temple Ojinnaka was handed his debut after joining on loan from Wolves, while Tom Sang returned from injury off the bench.

Despite the improved display, the hosts continued their barrage, with Luke Offord and Dan Crowley adding two further goals in the final 10 minutes.

Sang gave the travelling Salop fans something to cheer with a sweet curling strike into the right side of the goal — a perfect return from injury for the midfielder.

However, it was an afternoon to forget as MK Dons completed their first league double over Shrewsbury since the 2016/17 season.

Travelling fans during the game between MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town

Town slipped to 21st in the League Two standings, though they remain two points clear of the relegation zone after loanee Harrison Biggins scored to help Newport County secure victory elsewhere.

Shrewsbury Town XI vs MK Dons: Brook; Freeman, Hoole, Boyle, Clucas; Kabia, Ruffels, Perry (Ojinnaka, 72), Morgan (Sang, 72); Marquis, Ogunsuyi (Lloyd, 72)

Unused Subs: Cox, Anderson, Lee, England.

Attendance: 7,336 (485 away)