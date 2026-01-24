Michael Appleton provides Shrewsbury Town Sam Stubbs update and makes 'professional' comment

Shrewsbury Town defender Sam Stubbs continues to to train "professionally" after being dropped for a disciplinary issue, boss Michael Appleton confirmed.



The defender has not featured since missing defeats at Cheltenham and Grimsby due to a disciplinary issue.

Speaking earlier this month, Appleton described the January transfer window as an opportunity to find "the right outcome for both parties," which he said could see Stubbs move on and gain playing time elsewhere.

However, Stubbs is still part of the Salop squad and taking part in training sessions.

Asked for an update on the 27-year-old, Appleton said: "No update other than Sam is training, being professional, doing what he needs to do.

"We will revisit that on February 1, or February 2."