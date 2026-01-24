Michael Appleton praises Will Brook response and relishes goalkeeper competition
Michael Appleton praised the response of goalkeeper Will Brook and hopes the youngster can be pushed all the way for the number one spot.
Brook returned between the posts for Salop in their victory over Harrogate Town after being left on the bench for the FA Cup tie against Wolves.
The 22-year-old started ahead of recent Town signing Matt Cox and kept a clean sheet, with Appleton keen to encourage healthy competition for the gloves.
Asked about Brook's performance on his return, Appleton said: "I expected it. He had to deal with a couple of crosses in the box where he had to be brave. But, what he had to do, he did well, and I fully expected that.
"Sometimes as goalkeepers, especially young ones, you have to take a step back and have a little bit of an understanding of what it was about.