Michael Appleton criticises “soft” defending after heavy defeat at MK Dons

Salop fell to a third consecutive away league defeat after conceding three first-half goals, including two inside the opening 11 minutes.

The result leaves Town two points clear of the League Two relegation zone, and Appleton was left frustrated by his side’s slow start.

Asked what he told his players at half-time, he said: “Stop being soft, be more aggressive.

“We were passive. There were so many promising moments which came to nothing.

“The reality is, at the other end of the pitch, they made half chances into good chances and punished us.

Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Appleton

“But, we allowed them to do that by being soft with our defending and not being aggressive enough. When you go behind as early as we did, you make it hard for yourself.

“To find yourselves two down, it was doubly difficult, especially against a team who have a lot of talent.

“One of the most frustrating stats I have had this season was the fact we had more penalty area entries in the first-half than they did, and we found ourselves 3-0 down.

“I don’t know if that is a lack of ability, the level of ability between the two teams, or possibly a bit of softness when it comes to defending.”

MK Dons’ Callum Paterson scored a first-half hattrick to leave Salop with a mountain to climb. His second goal came from the penalty spot after Luca Hoole was judged to have made a foul in the area.

However, Appleton disagreed with the decision, saying: “It wasn’t a penalty.

“But we gave them a chance and the referee an opportunity to give it by not dealing with it earlier in the passage of play.

“There was no way it was a penalty. But, ultimately we gave him a decision to make.”

Tom Sang scored on his return from injury

Tom Sang netted a late consolation goal on his return from injury with a stunning curling effort, giving the 485 travelling supporters something to celebrate.

Temple Ojinnaka made his debut as a second-half substitute, and Shrewsbury did enjoy brighter spells in possession after the break, threatening the hosts more regularly. However, MK Dons added two late goals to inflict further misery.

“It was exactly as I expected it, in terms of them not having to really do anything,” Appleton added.

“They had already won the game to a degree, or in their mind that’s what it would have been.

“We were pushing and probing, trying to get a bit of confidence back, going into a game thick and fast on Tuesday.

“There were moments when we got in great areas, we were in the box, but hit the first man, misplaced the pass.

Tom Sang after Shrewsbury Town’s defeat

“There was a lot of stuff that you would like to think, and have to, be better on Tuesday to try and get anything from that game.”

It was a miserable afternoon overall as MK Dons ruthlessly dismantled Appleton’s side.

Salop were unable to replicate the result of their last visit to Stadium MK exactly three years ago, when they secured a late win, and instead slipped to a third successive away league defeat.

In an afternoon to forget, MK Dons completed their first league double over Shrewsbury Town since the 2016/17 season.