Shrewsbury Town's opposition: Paul Warne focused only on winning as MK Dons chase promotion

The Dons will aim to continue their strong home form when they welcome Shrewsbury Town tomorrow.

They currently sit fifth in League Two, eight points behind leaders Bromley and two adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Warne’s side have already amassed just eight points short than they managed last season, when they finished 19th. After last weekend's 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley - a performance he admitted was not their most attractive - the MK Dons boss outlined his mindset.

"We will play different in other games, you just have to go to the fight with the right weapon," he said.

Paul Warne at the Meadow

"We came away with a win, and I won't think about this game again, I will move onto the next one and that is the winning mentality that we need in the group.

"It's just about winning. We could have played a different way, lost 3-2, and come away going 'we were goof in patches'.

"I am not interested in that, I am interested in winning."

Stadium MK has become something of a fortress in recent months. The Dons are unbeaten in their last eight league matches at home, although their last two outings there ended in draws against Notts County and Chesterfield.

What stands out most is their attacking prowess. MK Dons boast the best goal difference in the division and are the league's top scorers with 48 goals, while conceding just 28.

Callum Paterson and Alex Gilbey have both scored eight league goals so far, although the goals have been shared throughout the squad. The Dons struck twice in the first half of the reverse fixture at the Meadow in September, going on to win 2-1.

Warne has also strengthened his squad with three mid-season signings - Ben Wiles from Huddersfield Town, Jay Matete from Sunderland, and defender Curtis Nelson from Derby County. Nelson helped secure a clean sheet at Accrington in his first start for 364 days.