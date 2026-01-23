Michael Appleton urges Shrewsbury Town to seize chance despite "underdog" status at MK Dons

The Dons sit fifth in League Two and are unbeaten in their last eight home league matches. They are the division's highest scorers with 48 goals, with Callum Paterson and Alex Gilbey contributing eight apiece, while they have also been defensively solid, conceding just 28.

However, Salop head to Milton Keynes in confident mood after ending an eight-game winless run with a vital victory over Harrogate Town last weekend.

Speaking after the win, which lifted Town four points clear of the relegation zone, Appleton acknowledged the scale of the task ahead but believes his side can climb the table quickly.

He said: "We've got two opportunities now to take points away from home and we've just got to make sure that we take them opportunities. Two, very, very tough teams who are doing well.

Michael Appleton celebrates Shrewsbury Town's win against Harrogate Town

"We know we're going to be massive underdogs going into both games, but a result and a performance like this gives us confidence going into that game.

"We're focused on what we know we need to do and if we go and hit and pick up some of the points that I know we're capable of, then we're more than capable of doing that."