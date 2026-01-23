Injured pair Tom Sang and Anthony Scully nearing return to Shrewsbury Town squad

Both players have returned to pitch-based training after spells on the sidelines. Sang has been managing an ongoing Achilles tendinopathy issue, while Scully has been out since sustaining a hamstring injury on New Year’s Day against Bristol Rovers.

Appleton said the pair have an outside chance of being available for Salop’s trip to MK Dons tomorrow, but are more likely to return for Tuesday’s away fixture at Cambridge United.

"They're close and both 50/50 in terms of being available for Tuesday," he said.

"I think between the pair of them, today (January 23) is a big day to see where they're at.

"If they come through today, they give themselves an outside chance of being available for selection tomorrow."

Scully was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of Salop's defeat to Bristol. The winger has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season, contributing four goals and providing two assists.