Former Shrewsbury Town defender Toto Nsiala signs for non-league side

Nsiala left Salop for family reasons in October last year and has been away from the game since.

The defender first joined Shrewsbury in 2016 from Hartlepool United and was part of the side that finished third in League One and reached the play-off final.

Toto Nsiala (AMA)

The centre-back moved on to Ipswich Town in 2018, before enjoying spells with Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion, prior to returning to the Meadow in 2024.

He went on to make a further 29 appearances during his second spell, taking his overall tally to more than 100 games for Salop.

Bury currently sit third in the Northern One West - step four of the non-league pyramid - as they chase promotion. The Shakers continue their climb back up the football ladder after being expelled from the Football League in 2019.

Nsiala boasts more than 350 Football League appearances and earned his first international cap for DR Congo in 2012. He is in contention to feature for Bury in their trip to Stafford Rangers tomorrow.