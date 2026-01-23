Facts and figures: Key stats ahead of Shrewsbury Town's trip to MK Dons

Salop will look to build on last weekend's crucial victory over Harrogate Town which lifted them to 20th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Michael Appleton's side face an in-form MK Dons outfit pushing for promotion. Here's some key facts to know ahead of the clash:

League position: Shrewsbury Town head into the weekend 20th in League Two, sitting four points clear of the relegation zone.

Recent form: Salop claimed just their fifth league win of the season last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Harrogate Town, securing their first league win since mid-November.

Away struggles: Shrewsbury have won only one of their 12 away league matches this season and will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat on the road, having lost 1-0 at Grimsby Town in their last away outing.

Opposition form: MK Dons sit fifth in League Two and are unbeaten in their last eight home league games (W5 D3). Since the beginning of October, only leaders Bromley (19) have collected more home points than the Dons (18).

Goals at both ends: The Dons are the division's top scorers with 48 goals, while also boasting a strong defensive record, conceding just 28 times.

Key men: Callum Paterson and Alex Gilbey have each scored eight league goals for MK Dons this season. Paterson has also registered eight assists, with only Bromley’s Michael Cheek (17) recording more goal involvements in League Two than Paterson (16).

Most recent clash: When the sides met in September, MK Dons struck after just three minutes and went on to claim a 2-1 victory.

Last time at Stadium MK: Shrewsbury will take encouragement from their most recent visit to Milton Keynes in January 2023, when they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory.

League double?: Following their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture, MK Dons will be aiming to complete a first league double over Shrewsbury Town since the 2016/17 season.

Momentum: While Shrewsbury arrive buoyed by last weekend's win, MK Dons were emphatic in their own right, sweeping aside Accrington Stanley in their most recent outing.