'Unfinished business' - Josh Ruffels eager to help Shrewsbury Town climb table after extending stay

The 32-year-old extended his stay with Salop until the end of the season last week after his initial short-term deal expired.

The midfielder, who has made 15 appearances since joining in October, is motivated to help Shrewsbury steer clear of danger.

"It's definitely unfinished business for this season," Ruffels said, explaining his decision to extend his stay.

"We want to make sure we get out of this tough place we're in, and I want to be a part of that and help the team.