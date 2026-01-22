Shrewsbury Town's clash with Colchester United to kick-off later than scheduled in support of campaign

The initiative, taking place between February 5 to 9, aims to raise awareness for the British Heart Foundation's Every Minute Matters campaign.

All 36 matches across the Championship, League One and League Two - including Salop's visit to Colchester on Saturday, February 7 - will kick-off at 3.01pm.

The Every Minute Matters campaign has already inspired more than 400,000 people to start learning CPR since it launched in May 2024.

EFL Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Birch, said: "Our 72 Clubs sit at the heart of their communities, and they show time and again how football can drive real-world change.

"The one-minute kick-off adjustment is a simple, powerful reminder that swift CPR can be the difference between life and death.

"Since the launch of the Every Minute Matters campaign in May 2024, over 400,000 supporters have already begun learning CPR - now we’re calling on supporters everywhere to join them this February and help us pass the half-million mark."

In December 2023, Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during Luton Town's Premier League match at Bournemouth. His heart stopped but was restarted by paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service after just two minutes and 41 seconds.

British Heart Foundation (BHF) ambassador Tom Lockyer. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Media

The now Bristol Rovers defender and BHF ambassador said: "What happened to me can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Every year, more than 40,000 people in the UK suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and most of them never make it home.

"I’m here today because of the transformative power of CPR - as every minute matters when it comes to saving a life.

"Football has an incredible power to cut through, and since the Play-Off Final last May, Sky Bet and the BHF have galvanised the football community in a way I never imagined.

"Fans, players and clubs have shown that when we unite behind a single purpose, we can change outcomes and save lives. This February, we want everyone to get behind this life-saving initiative, learn the skills and be ready to step in - because your actions could give someone else the chance I was given."