Harrogate Town manager handed ban and fine after Shrewsbury Town defeat

Weaver was sent off by referee Peter Wright after the final whistle as Salop secured a 1-0 victory in a crucial six-pointer between the League Two strugglers.

The Harrogate manager admitted using "abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official" after the match.

He has been handed a one-match touchline ban and fined £500.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver speaks with match officials after defeat to Shrewsbury Town

An FA spokesperson said: "Harrogate Town's Simon Weaver has been sanctioned following their EFL League Two fixture against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, January 17.

"It was alleged that the manager used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after the final whistle, which led to his dismissal.

"Simon Weaver admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard penalty of a one-match touchline ban and £500 fine."

Harrogate were reduced to 10 men when Jack Evans was shown a second yellow card in the 51st-minute.

Nine minutes later, Taylor Perry netted a stunning strike to put Shrewsbury ahead, and they held on to secure the win and three vital points.