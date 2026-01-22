"Dream come true" - New signing Isaac Lee eager to make mark at Shrewsbury Town

Lee became Salop's fifth signing of the January transfer window, arriving from Welsh premier League side Flint Town United for an undisclosed fee.

Shrewsbury fought off strong competition to secure the 22-year-old’s signature - his first professional contract - with the centre-back having been linked with several EFL clubs.

Lee said: "I am buzzing to get going. It is something that I have been working towards my whole life, my first professional contract, so it is a dream come true.

"My time at Flint was amazing, I met some good people there. Without them I definitely wouldn't be here, I have improved so much. I am so grateful.

"Whenever I get the chance to play, hopefully I can come on and make a positive impact, impress the fans, the management staff and players. Hopefully I can make a name for myself here."

Lee, who holds dual English and South Korean citizenship, moved to England at the age of 11 for educational reasons. He was scouted by Stoke City, where he began his career, before gaining experience in non-league football with AFC Fylde, Ramsbottom United, Radcliffe and Stafford Rangers.

Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton was seen in conversation with the defender following Town’s League Two victory over Harrogate Town.

Asked what the Salop boss said to him, Lee added: "He said that I am a player that suits his style of play. I had a really positive chat with him on Saturday.

"Everything was just positive. Ever since then I have wanted to join."

The 22-year-old had his first training session with Shrewsbury on Thursday, in preparation for their trip to League Two high-flyers MK Dons on Saturday.

Lee added: "It was really good. As soon as I walked in the lads were brilliant with me.. I had a good session preparing for the game and I am looking forward to it.

"I am a player that likes to get on the ball, advance forward when I can, break lines and hopefully play some exiting football. I would say I am pretty quick for my size."