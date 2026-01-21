Michael Appleton hopeful of Tom Sang and Anthony Scully returns after training boost
Michael Appleton is hopeful Tom Sang and Anthony Scully will be available again soon after they returned to pitch-based training.
By Luke Powell
Published
Ahead of Salop's victory over Harrogate Town, Sang was seen out on the Meadow surface carrying out running drills and ball work. The midfielder has been managing an ongoing Achilles tendinopathy issue.
Meanwhile, Scully has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury on New Year's Day against Bristol Rovers.
While Appleton could not give a definitive timeframe for their returns, he has been encouraged by the progress both players are making.