England Women's young Lionesses head back to Shrewsbury Town for a third fixture

England Women under-23s welcome their counterparts from the Netherlands for a friendly fixture next March.

It is the third season in succession England's next generation have played a fixture at the home of Shrewsbury in a burgeoning tie between the League Two club and the Football Association.

The clash is the team's first home fixture of 2026 and takes place on Friday, March 7.

The contest (7pm kick-off) is affordably priced for families with adult tickets £5, £3 for concessions and £1 for under-14s. Tickets can be bought from the club online, over the phone or at the ticket office.

The young Lionesses were successful on both two previous clashes at Salop.

In October 2024 they edged Portugal 1-0 at the Meadow with a goal from Michelle Agyemang, who went on to become one of the stars of last summer's successful European Championship for the senior Lionesses.

And in October 2023 a side featuring a host of future senior players defeated Belgium 3-0.