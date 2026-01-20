Where Opta supercomputer predicts Shrewsbury Town will finish in League Two after crucial win

A defeat would have plunged Salop into the League Two relegation zone, but they rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

The win over struggling Harrogate puts Town four points clear of the drop and has boosted their survival chances, according to Opta.

Opta produces predicted tables after every round of League Two fixtures, and they have done so again following an emphatic weekend for Salop.

Michael Appleton celebrates after Shrewsbury Town's win over Harrogate Town

This week, Opta predicts Shrewsbury will finish 21st - two places above the bottom two - come the end of the season.

Salop are forecast to secure 44 points - 44.47 to be exact - with an 18.94 per cent chance of relegation.

Opta has Newport County and Harrogate anchored at the foot of the table, with Crawley Town predicted to narrowly survive above them.

The supercomputer projects Newport to finish rock bottom with 37.76 points and a 62.8 per cent chance of relegation. Harrogate are predicted to accumulate 38.2 points, leaving them with a 59.8 per cent chance of going down.

Crawley are forecast to reach 41.81 points, with a 32.08 per cent chance of relegation.

Currently, Bristol Rovers are predicted to finish just above Salop, but they have a 20.60 per cent chance of relegation - slightly higher than Michael Appleton’s side.

