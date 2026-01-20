Shrewsbury Town veteran Sam Clucas names toughest opponents and best teammate of his career

Clucas came up against some of the world's biggest names during spells with Hull City and Swansea City in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old, who joined Salop last summer, was speaking on a podcast hosted by former Port Vale and Lincoln City player Kyle Perry, where he reflected on the toughest opponents he faced during his career.

Speaking on the Pezzadox Show, Clucas said: "They are such hard (questions). I prefer what's the biggest name you have played against. When people say who is the best, they expect you to say the biggest.

"The players I found the hardest to play against are not necessarily the best, but where I found it difficult was players like Ngolo Kante.

Sam Clucas (left) playing for Swansea City and former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. Picture: PA

"They never give you any time. Players like that are at you all the time. You never get time on the ball and pick a pass.

"But, I have played against players like Wayne Rooney and Mesut Ozil, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic that are just technically unbelievable. It is a difficult question."

Clucas also named the best player he has played alongside - a choice that may surprise some - and revealed that even a recent Salop teammate shares the same view.

"The best player I have played with is an easy one, it's Tom Huddlestone. He is the best player I have seen in training and games.

England coach Tom Huddlestone. Picture: PA

"Both feet, he's scary. If he had my mobility when I was 20, he would have been playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"Ask anybody, technically, I can't even explain it. He is ridiculous.

"We just had Elyh Harrison on loan from Manchester United at Shrewsbury, and Tom Huddlestone was a coach there with him in the under-21s, and does England with him as well. Elyh said Tom joins in training in the boxes and stuff, and said he is the best player.

"He is such a good guy, a big help for me playing in midfield, always talking. He would play the game for you, shouting' right-back's on'."