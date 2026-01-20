Shrewsbury Town beat off EFL rivals to land defender Isaac Lee

The Flint Town United defender is said to have opted for a move to Salop despite attracting interest from several other EFL clubs.

The reports follow Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton being spotted in conversation with Lee at the Meadow after Town's 1-0 over Harrogate Town in League Two last Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Appleton suggested an agreement was already in place should Lee decide to join the club, while acknowledging competition for his signature.

He said Shrewsbury were "very keen" on the 22-year-old, but admitted a number of other clubs were also pursuing him.

Isaac Lee at the Meadow. Picture: Salop Photo

Appleton added that Lee fits into his long-term plans at the Meadow, saying: "I think there is an agreement in place, but ultimately he’ll have three or four options."

Lee began his career at Stoke City and has since gained experience in non-league football with AFC Fylde, Ramsbottom United, Radcliffe and Stafford Rangers.

If completed, the move would make Lee Shrewsbury's fifth signing of the January transfer window and their first defensive addition.