Iwan Morgan promises more after eye-catching Shrewsbury Town home debut

The 19-year-old left the pitch to a standing ovation during the second-half of Salop's win over Harrogate Town last Saturday.

The Welsh youth international was a thorn in the visitors' side, producing several impressive runs and forcing goalkeeper Henry Gray into a number of saves. However, Morgan believes supporters have yet to see the best of him.

"There's more to come," he said. "I love to score goals and that final bit wasn't quite there, so yes, more to come.

Iwan Morgan applauds the Shrewsbury Town supporters

"I'm hoping to keep getting fitter, keep getting stronger, keep developing as a player and individually, and with all that to come that'll help me massively on the pitch.

"I'm over the moon. I'm buzzing to be here. I couldn't really ask for more. The facilities and the backroom staff are what I need/

"The club is just what I need at this moment of my career. I'm hoping that I can keep doing what I've done.

"I know it's a lot to ask but as long as I'm putting 100 per cent in week in week out, I can only get better.

"I can only get better here and that's what I'm hoping to do."

The Brentford loanee also admitted he had pictured a knee-slide celebration in front of the home crowd had he marked his first appearance at the Meadow with a goal.

Iwan Morgan made his home debut for Shrewsbury Town against Harrogate

"I thought it was going to be the day, but no," the teenager added. "I have just got to keep believing when I get in those areas, keep believing that my quality will shine through and keep hitting the target.

"As long as I'm making the goalkeeper work, soon they'll be going in."

The victory lifted Salop to 20th in the League Two table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

"We were comfortable in the game but we just needed that goal just to secure us a little bit, and then what a strike from Taylor," Morgan continued.

"The fans were singing, you could hear the relief off them as well. I think that's so important to us sometimes, having the fans on our side, not on our back.

"It's important to us to win, but especially for the fans, they come and pay week-in-week-out to come watch us play and to see them buzzing and happy, that is all you need."