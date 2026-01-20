Ex Shrewsbury Town loan favourite set for surprise loan move to Denmark

The move would be his third away from Atalanta, having returned to the Italian club this month after a season-long loan spell with Sheffield United was cut short.

Godfrey became a fan favourite during his time at Shrewsbury, playing a key role in the club's memorable 2017/18 season under Paul Hurst. That year, Salop finished third in League One, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to the Championship before losing to Rotherham in the play-off final at Wembley.

Ben Godfrey in action for Salop (AMA)

On loan from Norwich City at the time, Godfrey made 40 league appearances for Shrewsbury, scoring once. Following his return to Norwich, he eventually moved to Everton for a reported £20 million, making 93 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League side.

According to reports, Godfrey has arrived in Denmark for a medical at Brondby ahead of joining the club on loan until the end of the season.