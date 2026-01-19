Shrewsbury Town defender named in League Two team of the week

Boyle played a key role as Shrewsbury claimed a crucial victory over fellow strugglers Harrogate Town. The result lifted Salop to 20th in the standings, four points clear of the relegation zone.

The defender is the club's sole representative in the League Two team of the week, earning an 8.3 rating for his display.

Boyle was dominant in the air and assured in possession, heading clear when required while also looking to initiate attacks. He stepped forward confidently to play passes into midfield and the forward line, underlining his composure on the ball.

Will Boyle heads clear against Harrogate Town. Picture: Salop Photo

The 30-year-old won 14 ground duels and made 16 clearances in total, producing a resilient defensive performance for Michael Appleton's side.

Announcing the Team of the Week, the EFL said: "Will Boyle anchored Shrewsbury's defence with an 8.3 rating, embodying centre-back excellence through his commanding presence at the back.

"He dominated aerially and on the ground with 14 duels won, showcasing relentless tackling and positioning.

"Boyle's 16 total clearances highlighted his no-nonsense approach, repeatedly repelling attacks and relieving pressure during intense spells.

"With zero goals conceded in his appearance, his reading of the game and recovery work proved pivotal, making him a defensive rock who nullified threats and justified his team of the week selection through sheer reliability and match-long solidity."