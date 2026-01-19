Michael Appleton eyes further January window signings - but says departures looming

Salop have welcomed four mid-season arrivals so far, three of whom featured in Saturday's crucial victory over Harrogate Town.

After that win, Appleton was spotted speaking with Flint Town United defender Isaac Lee. The Salop boss opened the door for Lee to join the club, revealing that an "agreement" is in place should the centre-back decide to move to the Meadow.

Asked whether January recruitment would be complete if Lee were to sign, Appleton said: "I hope it isn't it, if I'm being honest. I don't want that to be it.

Michael Appleton speaking to Isaac Lee

"Clearly, people have got to leave the building, there's no doubt about that. That's transactional, that just happens at this time of year. Players leave and players come in.

"Regardless of what happens with Isaac, there's still probably one more that I'd like to do, and if we get more than one, then it's an added bonus.

"But I don't think whatever happens with Isaac affects the other one. It'll be just down to, we'll be part of three or four clubs that are looking to take players and hopefully they decide to come to us."

So far this month, Salop have signed forwards Iwan Morgan and Trey Ogunsuyi, midfielder Nick Freeman, and most recently goalkeeper Matt Cox.

Mal Benning has been made available for transfer

Earlier in January, Mal Benning was made available for transfer but is yet to depart the Meadow. He was an unused substitute against Harrogate.

Meanwhile, defender Sam Stubbs has not been included in a Salop matchday squad since the Chesterfield clash on December 20 and has not played since the Grimsby game on December 9.

He was omitted from the following fixture against Cheltenham Town due to a disciplinary issue and has not featured since.

Appleton has previously said there is an "opportunity to get the right outcome for both parties", adding that in an "ideal world" Stubbs would move elsewhere.