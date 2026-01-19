Chuks Aneke leaves Shrewsbury Town by mutual consent

The striker joined Salop on a free transfer in September and went on to make 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

In a statement, the club said the 32-year-old had made the decision to step away from a playing role with Shrewsbury by mutual consent.

Aneke linked up with Salop boss Michael Appleton for a second time, having previously played under him at Charlton Athletic. During two spells at The Valley, he scored 27 goals in 138 appearances.

However, he did not start a single match for Town this season, making 249 minutes of appearances from the bench. His most recent outing came as a substitute against Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Day, having also featured briefly as a stoppage-time substitute against Grimsby Town.

Chuks Aneke has left Shrewsbury Town

A club statement read: “Shrewsbury Town can confirm that Chuks Aneke has stepped away from his playing duties at the club.

“Chuks has made the decision to step away from his playing role with the club by mutual consent. We wish Chuks every success in his new endeavours.”

Aneke made his Shrewsbury debut against Harrogate Town in mid-September.

The 32-year-old came through the youth ranks at Arsenal, where he made one substitute appearance in the League Cup in 2011.

He went on to have loan spells with Stevenage, Preston North End and Crewe Alexandra before joining Belgian side Zulte Waregem in 2014.

Two years later, he returned to England with MK Dons, where he scored 30 goals in 84 league appearances, before later moving on to Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City on free transfers.