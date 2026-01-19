Analysis: Taylor Perry stunner sparks Shrewsbury Town revival

Like the split second before a rollercoaster begins its descent, or the final tick of the clock before an exam starts, the silence between the crowd urging a player to shoot and the moment they do carries a unique tension.

Finding space outside the box, Perry duly obliged to the Meadow’s request. A second to steady himself followed by a thunderous, sweet strike that arrowed into the top corner.

Taylor Perry scored his first goal of the season

There was an ironically beautiful moment of silence as the ball sailed towards the net. Afterwards? Bedlam.

The scoreline may suggest fine margins, but Salop rose to the occasion when it mattered most. In a match that carried the weight of a cup final, Town delivered, moving four points clear of fellow strugglers Harrogate Town and the League Two relegation zone.

Will Brook returned to the Shrewsbury Town starting XI

The victory was their first since mid-November - the first since a win over relegation-threatened Newport County - and the similarities between the two matches were striking.

As they did two months earlier, Town produced a resilient performance, limiting the opposition to minimal chances, with a moment of quality proving decisive.

Nick Freeman made his Shrewsbury Town debut

Those clad in blue and amber would have cared little about how the three points were earned, but they were delivered with magnificence nonetheless. A visceral roar echoed around the stadium as Shrewsbury halted their slide and produced answers when the stakes were highest.

While the headlines rightly belong to Perry for his sublime strike, Iwan Morgan was the compelling subplot. Well worthy of a goal - if not more - for his dazzling display, the teenager has already made a strong impression on Salop supporters.

Iwan Morgan and Michael Appleton

The Brentford loanee had been made to wait for his debut after becoming Town’s first signing of the January transfer window. It eventually came at Premier League side Wolves, where he was afforded little opportunity to showcase his ability.

Upon arrival, the Welsh youth international promised excitement - and he delivered. Any expectations supporters may have held were exceeded, as Morgan provided the creative spark and attacking threat Salop have been craving.

Wil Brook clears for Shrewsbury Town

Operating on the left flank, he thrived as Michael Appleton altered his tactics for the crucial clash - a switch that proved a masterstroke.

The Town boss opted for a 4-4-2 formation, moving away from the three central defenders and five-man midfield that has become familiar for much of the season.

Trey Ogunsuyi was handed his home debut

Trey Ogunsuyi, also handed his home debut, worked tirelessly leading the line alongside John Marquis, showing glimpses of his potential and, most importantly, a hunger for goals.

Both he and Morgan reaped the rewards of Sam Clucas’ industry - a workhorse on the left side, providing those ahead of him with crosses and inviting balls to latch onto.

Nick Freeman denies Emile Acquah

On the opposite flank, there was similar success. Appleton made the bold call to start Nick Freeman, who had yet to kick a ball in a competitive fixture this season.

That lack of match action was scarcely evident. Freeman slotted seamlessly into the right-back role, linking well with Ismael Kabia, and the new signings each left a strong early impression.

In midfield, Josh Ruffels’ contribution may have gone unnoticed, but it deserved recognition. The veteran worked tirelessly, winning possession and breaking up attacks.

Shrewsbury Town's Luca Hoole battles with Reece Smith

Behind him, the reliable Will Boyle cleared everything in his path, while Luca Hoole battled manfully to keep Emile Acquah quiet.

Alongside Ruffels, however, was the hero of the day. Perry’s strike was a goal worthy of the occasion.

Salop supporters were made to wait until after the hour mark for the deadlock to be broken. It had almost seemed inevitable that the opener would come through Morgan, who had already forced Harrogate goalkeeper Henry Gray into several fine saves.

Each of his driving runs grew more impressive, the best arriving on the cusp of half-time as he broke free down the left, skipped past a defender, and fired a powerful effort that Gray was forced to parry clear.

After a promising first half, the second period initially drifted into a lull. That changed when Jack Evans was shown a second yellow card and dismissed for throwing the ball away.

Shrewsbury Town supporters celebrate

Those inside the stadium sensed a goal was imminent, and it arrived in emphatic fashion. With space outside the box, Perry unleashed a sweet, arrowed strike into the top-left corner, with Gray able to get only the faintest of touches.

Taylor Perry celebrates after scoring for Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Salop Photo

For all their control, the hosts were nearly undone late on. A lapse allowed Harrogate to break quickly, a long ball finding Tom Cursons, who spectacularly leapt to volley against the crossbar from long range.

It would have been a cruel dagger for Shrewsbury - and entirely undeserved on a day when their performance merited reward.

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton celebrates

There is no denying the significance of these three points for Salop. Winless in eight league matches ahead of the clash, supporters had almost forgotten the feeling of victory - and how sweet it could be.

When the pressure mounted, Salop stood firm. Now comes the challenge: backing it up on two tricky away trips.