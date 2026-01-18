Luke Powell's Shrewsbury Town player ratings: Four 8s and several 7s after crucial win

Will Brook

Recalled to the starting XI, Brook endured a mostly quiet afternoon but stayed focused and was excellent when called upon, producing a superb save just before the break to preserve Shrewsbury’s momentum and confidence.

Alert, 7

Sam Clucas

A constant outlet down the flank, Clucas delivered inviting crosses, showed excellent work rate, and remained defensively resolute, balancing attacking intent with disciplined tracking throughout the contest.

Influential, 7

Luca Hoole

Continuing at centre-back, Hoole battled tirelessly, matched Harrogate’s physicality well, and kept Emile Acquah quiet. Helped Shrewsbury to be resolute and see out the game for the narrow win.

Committed, 8

Will Boyle

Dominant in the air and proactive in possession, Boyle headed clear when required, but also looked to initiate attacks, stepping forward confidently with passes into midfield and the forward line.

Cleared, 7

Nick Freeman

Making his debut for Shrewsbury and first appearance of the season, Freeman impressed at right-back, defending solidly, distributing well to Kabia, and showing little sign of rust after time without a club.

Debutant, 7

Iwan Morgan

A dazzling home debut saw Morgan repeatedly drive at defenders, create shooting opportunities, and excite the home crowd with his fearless running, providing the attacking spark Shrewsbury needed. Deserved a goal.

Electric, 8

Josh Ruffels

A brilliant performance in midfield. Linked play intelligently with Morgan and Perry early on, worked tirelessly, winning possession, breaking up attacks, and helping Shrewsbury maintain control during key phases.

Industrious, 8

Taylor Perry

The match winner, Perry crowned a tireless midfield display with a stunning second-half strike to secure the vital three points. He also drifted wide to create space, linking play effectively, and covered huge ground for Salop.

Hero, 8

Ismaila Kabia

Energetic and direct from the outset, Kabia troubled Harrogate’s defence with pace and movement, stretching play and posing a constant threat, despite not registering a shot on goal.

Lively, 7

Trey Ogunsuyi

A bright home debut saw Ogunsuyi threaten with his pace, press aggressively, and go close with a volley, offering a glimpse of his potential leading the line.

Promising, 7

John Marquis

Worked tirelessly alongside Ogunsuyi, dropping deep to link play, and was in the wars. Did not enjoy many chances, but will be frustrated after failing to capitalise on a big first-half opportunity.

Battled, 7

Subs: Tommy McDermott (for Iwan Morgan, 74), 6. George Lloyd (for Trey Osunguyi, 83) N/A.

Unused: Cox, Benning, Anderson, Gray, England.