Iwan Morgan hails 'massive' win as Shrewsbury Town move four points clear of danger

Salop’s 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Harrogate Town lifted them to 20th in the table, four points clear of the bottom two.

Morgan, who became Shrewsbury’s first signing of the January transfer window, was handed his home debut and impressed on the left flank, producing several dazzling runs and creating a number of chances.

"It's a massive three points," he said. "Since I've come in, I've seen from the boys that they've not been happy with the results they've been having.

"They've been a bit disappointed, but the gaffer said it will change, it's just a matter of when.

Iwan Morgan made his home debut for Shrewsbury Town

"It was a cracking goal by Taylor Perry and it's managed to get a massive three points. I think you could hear the relief of the fans as well, how much that meant to them to have three points.

"For us as a team, we've just got to keep that going, whether it's games like today where we're dominant or where we have to battle to the 90th minute to manage to get that final goal. But it was a massive three points."

The Brentford loanee forced Harrogate goalkeeper Henry Gray into several saves and left the pitch to a standing ovation when he was substituted in the second-half.

Morgan admitted it was his first time playing on the left side as Salop boss Michael Appleton opted for a 4-4-2 formation, with fellow new striker Trey Ogunsuyi partnering John Marquis up front.

Asked about making his Football League debut, Morgan added: "Wolves, what a debut to have, apart from the result, but that was my first league match.

"I was a bit nervous coming in because, especially playing my first ever men's game, I wasn't sure what to expect, especially playing on the wing, but I thoroughly enjoyed it."

The only thing missing for the 19-year-old was getting his name on the scoresheet.

"I couldn't really ask for more apart from a goal," he continued. "I think I had a good game. Sam (Clucas) helped me, he just kept giving me the ball.

"You've just got to try and beat your man, try and have that bit of quality at the end, which I've probably lacked today. But hopefully with more to come, getting in those positions, I'll be able to add that final quality to my game."